Covid-19: Sarawak records 0 new cases for second consecutive day

KUCHING (Nov 22): Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day today, making the total cumulative cases in the state remained at 1,055.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing said five cases have recovered and discharged today, three from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and two from Miri Hospital.

“A total of 59 are still being treated where 53 are in SGH and six in Miri Hospital,” said Masing at the daily Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Covid-19 update press conference here today.

MORE TO COME