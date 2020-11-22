Kindergartens, daycare centres in red, yellow zones can resume operations, says SDMC

KUCHING (Nov 22): Kindergartens and daycare centres in red and yellow zones in the state can now operate, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

However, he added, operators of these preschool institutions would need to seek permission from the Sarawak Welfare, Women, Family and Child Development Ministry, and must comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by it.

“The opening of kindergartens and daycare centres in the red and yellow zones in Sarawak is now allowed subject to the SOP set by the Sarawak Welfare, Women, Family and Child Development Ministry.

“Operators of these preschool institutions however must comply with the set SOP.

“For record and monitoring purposes, operators of these institutions must inform the ministry before they are allowed to open,” he said.

Masing was speaking during the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDCM) daily Covid-19 update press conference here today.

On Oct 29, Welfare, Women, Family and Child Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah announced that all kindergartens and daycare centres in Kuching to be closed from Oct 30 till Nov 13 due to the rising case of Covid-19 in the district.

In addition, the National Unity Ministry also issued a statement that day saying that all of its 43 kindergartens and one nursery in Kuching District involving 830 pupils and 92 teachers would also be closed from Oct 30 to Nov 13.

The day before, the Education Ministry announced in a statement that all 209 schools and educational institutions in Kuching District have been ordered to close from Oct 30 to Nov 13 due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the district’s current status as a red zone.

“As directed by Prime Ministry Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Oct 6 that all schools in red zones will remain closed until the situation improves, the Education Ministry is declaring the closure of all schools in Kuching District, which has currently been designated a red zone by the Health Ministry,” the statement read.