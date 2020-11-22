Man found dead at riverbank in Kampung Semarang, police classify as sudden death

KUCHING (Nov 22): A man in his 30’s was found dead at a riverbank in Kampung Semarang, Petra Jaya here by an angler around 1pm yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the case, said the deceased is believed to have died a few days ago based on the condition of the body.

“The deceased was clad only in long pants when he was found. No personal documents were found on the body,” said Awang Din in a statement today.

He said the police have classified the case as sudden death as no evidence of foul play was found.

The body has since been transferred to the Sarawak General Hospital’s morgue for further action.

Meanwhile, the police are urging the members of the public to come forward if they have a missing male family member.