Motorcyclist killed in head-on collision with lorry at KM12 Jalan Bau-Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 22): A male motorcyclist was killed in a head-on collision with a lorry at KM12 Jalan Bau-Kuching around 1.20pm yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement yesterday said the deceased was identified as Zulkarnain Jemat, 33-year-old from Kampung Buso, Bau.

Alexson said it is believed that the deceased, who was heading towards Kuching from Bau, was trying to overtake a vehicle in front of him and did not manage to return to his own lane on time when he met with the accident,

He added that the deceased was flung to the middle of the road during the collision and a car that was coming from behind the lorry rammed into the idle motorcycle.

Both the driver of the lorry, a 47-year-old man and the car, a 19-year-old woman did not suffer from any physical injuries.

The deceased’s body has since been transferred to the Bau Hospital’s morgue for further action and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.