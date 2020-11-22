‘Muscleman Salmon Burger’ becomes talk of the town

KUCHING: Having strict diet plans that require him to monitor his calorie intake has inspired national bodybuilder Awang Mohd Azizul Ghani to open a stall here selling healthy burgers, including his signature salmon burger that has become the talk of the town.

The 35-year-old athlete said he decided to open the burger stall after finding it quite difficult to obtain healthy meals at affordable prices.

“In order to provide customers meals of a healthier choice, the food is prepared based on the eating habits of professional bodybuilders, focusing on consuming more protein,” he told Bernama.

According to Awang Azizul, one of the most sought-after menu items at his ‘Muscleman Burger’ stall is the salmon burger, of which the patties are made from 100-per cent Norwegian salmon.

“Based on my observation, not that many of us can afford to eat salmon as the price is quite expensive; therefore, I came out with the initiative to sell this burger,” he said.

On the response from customers, Awang Azizul said he did not expect that his salmon burger, which is only sold on Fridays and Saturdays, would be so well-received.

A Bernama check found customers standing in long queues leading to his stall at Jalan Satok here, which is open from 4pm until 10pm during the current Conditional Movement Control Order period, as they did not want to miss the opportunity to try out healthy meals offered there.

Besides the salmon burger, Muscleman Burger also sells the ‘Tricep Beef Burger’, ‘Hamstring Hot Dog’ and ‘whey Protein Benjo’.

Meanwhile, Awang Azizul described 2020 as ‘a gloomy year’ for all sportsmen, following the postponement and cancellation of many international tournaments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Many athletes are struggling to maintain good level of fitness. I also undergo training as usual on my own and can’t wait to compete again and to represent the country,” said Awang Azizul, who is also a personal fitness trainer.

The muscleman began to represent Malaysia after being crowned the ‘Champion of Champions’ of Mr Malaysia Bodybuilding Championships in Labuan in 2015, where he competed in Men’s Welterweight (75kg and Below) category.

He also became the first-runner up at the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Physique Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand in 2016; and finished third at the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championships 2017 in South Korea. — Bernama