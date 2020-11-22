PAWE, PPWE, PPDK activities in Red, Yellow zones go online  

KUCHING: All activities involving the Senior Citizens Activities Centres (PAWE), Senior Citizens Service Centres (PPWE) and Community-Based Rehabilitation Centres (PPDK) in Covid-19’s Red and Yellow zones in Sarawak have been shifted online.

On the other hand, those in Green Zone districts are allowed to run their activities as usual, says Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

On the shifting of activities and services online, she said her ministry had presented grants to augment all services to the target groups.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected not only the families’ incomes, but also their emotions up to a point that it could lead to mental issues.

“The ministry has seen the impact (of Covid-19) on the target groups,” she said in her speech prior to handing over the grants to a number of PAWEs, PPWEs and PPDKs at an event held in PPDK Sri Satok yesterday.

Fatimah stressed that being among the Covid-19 high-risk groups, the senior citizens must always be kept informed about the pandemic, the standard operating procedures (SOP) and also other measures to prevent from being infected.

“That’s why through these grants, the PAWEs and PPWEs can continue to communicate with members using social media and other channels, from where they can also obtain verified news.

“They can continue communicating with one another, sharing various tips on health, diet and also to ensure that they are exercising regularly.”

“We need to be wary of the old folk’s socialising habits – we need to remind them against going out if it’s not necessary.”

Meanwhile, the grant recipients PPDK Sentuhan Kasih Kuching, PPDK Mutiara Hati Matang, PPDK Petra Jaya, PPDK Sri Satok, PPDK Sinar Harapan Bau, PPDK Seri Batu Kawah, PAWE Sri Satok, PAWE Kuching, PPWE Kuching and PPWE Petra Jaya had each been given RM5,000, while Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng received RM10,000.

The grants, totalling RM60,000, were disbursed yesterday as part of the overall RM410,000 amount allocated for 11 PAWEs, 14 PPWEs and 55 PPDKs in Sarawak, as well as Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng.

Adding on, Fatimah said starting next year, the monthly allowance for a PPDK supervisor and a regular staff member would be increased to RM1,500 and RM1,200, respectively – from the current RM1,200 and RM800, respectively.

“Using the allocation of RM100 million under the national Budget 2021, this allowance raise should benefit 3,500 supervisors and staff members,” she added.

It is informed that Sarawak 55 PPDKs, with 55 supervisors and 297 staff members.

Similarly, the financial aid to manage PAWEs had also been increased from RM33,000 to RM50,000, benefitting 285 PAWEs nationwide.

Acting Welfare Department Sarawak director Mohamad Guntor Rajee, PPDK Sri Satok chairperson Dato Dr Munirah Hassan and Social Development Council executive secretary

Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah were also present at the event yesterday.