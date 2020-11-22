SDMC: CMCO in Kuching extended to Nov 27

KUCHING (Nov 22): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching has been extended to Nov 27, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

He said, however, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) may cut it short at any time if the number of new cases in the state continues to show low trends.

“For the past 14 days, Kuching District recorded a total of 58 positive cases. These cases are not concentrated in specific areas only.

“Therefore, after a risk assessment, the CMCO period in Kuching District has been extended till Nov 27.

“However, if there is no more need to enforce it, SDMC may cut it short at any time,” said Masing.

He was speaking at SDMC’s daily Covid-19 update press conference here today.

MORE TO COME