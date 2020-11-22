SME Association Sarawak confident SMEs can overcome economic challenges with govt support

KUCHING (Nov 22): SME Association of Sarawak is confident that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can overcome the economic challenges brought by Covid-19 pandemic with government support, said its president Dato Seri Charles Voon.

Voon said the federal government under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced a ‘Kita Prihatin’ economic stimulus package worth RM10 billion in September that would provide a lifeline to the business sector across various industries.

“Aside from SMEs, there are also micro businesses that have contributed greatly to the country’s economy and I hope the government will provide the necessary assistance to them during this critical period,” he said in a statement.

Voon remarked that it was understandable if the economic stimulus package was unable to cover all aspects faced by the business community but he hoped the federal government would expand the areas being targeted, including adjustments to the corporate tax.

“Nonetheless, I am optimistic the local business sector could survive this Covid-19 pandemic and play their role in the economic recovery of the country, as long as the private sector and government work closely together,” Voon said.

He added the association was currently assisting business owners to apply for various incentives as well as informing them on the financial assistance that is available.