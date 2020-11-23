244 vehicles ready as Covid-19 logistics aid in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee has 244 vehicles on standby as Covid-19 logistic assistance, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is the state government spokesperson for Covid-19, said of the total, 63 vehicles are for ferrying Covid-19 patients, while 12 vehicles are for delivering food baskets to the targeted locations.

“The balance of 169 vehicles are ready to be mobilised when necessary,” he said in a statement here, yesterday.

Masidi said the state government has so far distributed 208,341 food baskets to target groups in all districts.

Meanwhile, he advised Sabahans to get tested immediately should they have close contacts with Covid-19 patients.

“Cooperation from all parties is crucial to break the Covid-19 chain by adhering to the standard operating procedures including practising the new norms in our daily lives,” he said.

Masidi said 311 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sabah yesterday with three fatalities, each in Sandakan, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu.