airasia.com announces partnership with Turkish Airlines

KUCHING: The Asean super app airasia.com announces a partnership with Turkish Airlines in anticipation of the upcoming revival of international travel and to strengthen its offering as a travel and lifestyle super app.

The collaboration allows airasia.com to enhance its strong pan-Asia flight network by tapping into Turkish Airlines’ comprehensive destination map, which is the world’s largest in terms of the countries and international points flown by a global carrier.

While using its virtual interlining technology airasia.com will now be able to combine Turkish Airlines’ extensive flight inventory with AirAsia flights and offer itineraries with attractive discounted fares from normal fares.

The partnership is expected to generate a substantial synergy between the two parties through the cross -promotion of destinations, with the mission of being proactively prepared to tap into forthcoming return of travel.

Travellers can now embark on international travel with Turkish Airlines flights while enjoying the convenience and great value of an end-to-end product offering across the airasia.com ecosystem, from flights to hotels and activities.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said, “Our super app airasia.com is about connecting people to places and we want to connect Asean to the world.

“We welcome our partnership with Turkish Airlines, and the opportunity to promote Turkey as a major gateway to Europe, which will prepare us for the rebound in travel that we expect to happen once borders gradually reopen next year.

“Today airasia.com with its comprehensive portfolio of travel and lifestyle products is well-poised to promote the best that Turkey and the wider European market have to offer. We will continue to collaborate creatively with other industry players to stimulate travel demand and complete our product offering as the one-stop platform for all our customer’s travel and lifestyle needs.”

Bilal Eksi, chief executive officer of Turkish Airlines added, “We are glad to be partnered with airasia.com with this collaboration that we believe to see its advantages all together in near future.

“With this valuable partnership, it would be a pleasure for us to welcome our passengers with a seamless flight experience that can only be seen at Turkish Airlines.”

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 365 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 319 worldwide destinations as 269 international and 50 domestic, in 127 countries.