Awang Tengah: S’wak to roll out masterplan for forestry, timber industry

KUCHING (Nov 23): Sarawak is expected to roll out its Timber Industry Master Plan to chart its direction of the forestry and timber industry, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources said the master plan will see to it that Sarawak achieve timber and timber product export earnings of RM8 billion by 2030.

Up to September this year, the state’s total timber and timber products earnings stood at RM2.81 billion, a decline of 19 per cent compared to last year’s RM3.47 billion.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said the state was in the midst of engaging consultants, including foreign ones from Australia, to conduct studies on the master plan.

Speaking at a news conference on ‘Status and Performance of Sarawak Timber Industry During Covid-19’ at a hotel here today, he said a committee had to be formed to overlook the matter.

“We have to engage consultants to study for us to come up with the master plan. We will also have to engage all stakeholders,” he said.

According to Awang Tengah, the Timber Industry Master Plan would focus on planted forests as the main source of raw material to promote new investment in new wood-based industry, production of high value-added products and advancement in timber industry.

He said the master plan would also emphasise the adoption of advance technology and automation in timber industry in order to achieve high recovery rate, high productivity, cost efficiency and enhance competitiveness.

“The master plan will enhance R&D (research and development) initiatives and collaboration in planted forest implementation and in product development.”

He pointed out that the master plan would also focus on developing infrastructure and improving logistic to support the growth and development of high value-added products.

He said this was in line with the state’s post Covid-19, Sarawak Economic Action Council’s objective as well as Sarawak’s mission and target under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and permanent secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Datu Zaidi Mahdi.