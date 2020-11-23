CityONE blast: Court discharges company over failure to ensure workers’ safety

KUCHING (Nov 23): CityOne Mc Sdn Bhd has been discharged from the charge of failing to ensure the safety of workers during the blast at CityOne Megamall here on Dec 4, 2018.

Sessions Court judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad today passed the judgement, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against the company.

However, the Court had yet to deliver its grounds of judgement.

CityOne Mc was represented by its general manager Lo Wei Han.

A total of 12 prosecution witnesses had been called testify against the company, which was charged under Section 18 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994. The offence carries a fine of up to RM50,000 or two years in jail or both, upon conviction.

CityOne Mc was defended by counsels Alvin Yong and J.B Singh while Department of Occupational Safety and Health officers Safwan Lokman and Wilson Lee Wui Siang prosecuted.

Counsel David Hii Chin Loung held a watching brief.

Workers O Kui Lim, 49, from Batu Kawa and Tchee Kiam Jong, 24, from Stutong and Chin Hsien Loong, 29 from Butterworth, Penang died due to the blast on Dec 4, 2018.

The blast that occurred around 3.30pm also caused 41 persons to suffer various bodily injuries. Four of them were severely injured.

The blast was believed to have been triggered by a leaked gas during a renovation work at one of the eateries inside the mall.

Another company, Sin Nyen Electronic Electrical and a 56-year-old subcontractor has also been charged for similar offence and claimed trial.