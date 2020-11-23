CJCU sets up scholarship in late Irene Chung’s name, designates Oct 28 as Campus Safety Day

SIBU (Nov 23): Chang Jung Christian University (CJCU) in Tainan, Taiwan has set up a Scholarship in late Irene Chung’s name and designated Oct 28 as its Campus Safety Day to remember her.

The university is also planning to name a boulevard on campus after her and install a metal sculpture of her likeness.

“Irene’s friends have also gifted a goldcrest cypress sapling, whose meaning is steadfast friendship, to CJCU. They hope that the tree would grow up on the campus to keep the students and faculty company,” CJCU’s international consultant Dato Thomas Tieng told a press conference at Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) here today.

Among those present were Irene’s parents, Desmond Chung, Ting Ching Ching, their legal counsel Yap Hoi Liong and MPI’s principal Hii King Tai.

Irene, a student of CJCU, was found dead in the mountainous Alian district in Kaohsiung on Oct 29.

She was earlier reported missing by her university after she did not show up for a meeting with a classmate on the night of Oct 28.

CCTV camera footage showed her walking alone close to a railway overpass near the university at around 8pm on the same night.

Based on the same footage, Taiwan police also found and arrested a 28-year-old man, who later confessed to strangling the student with a rope and dumping the body.

Tieng extended CJCU’s deep remorse and sincerest apology to Irene’s family for their great loss due to the security incident.

After the incident, Tieng pointed out that CJCU immediately worked with the municipal government, the police, and the community to promote measures that would improve security on and off the campus.

He said Irene was an outstanding student in different fields and participated in numerous school activities, such as environmental protection activities, community service, and international exchange programmes.

Last year, Tieng said Irene attended the CJCU summer camp at Miyakojima, Japan and took part in a sea turtle conservation programme in Pingtung.

“She was a brilliant student in our teachers’ hearts and a precious friend in the minds of her peers. Her passing deeply breaks our hearts and has caused great grief to CJCU faculty and students.

“Irene’s father is grateful that CJCU helped to make his daughter a great person.

“During the memorial held by Irene’s friends at CJCU on Nov 15, her parents sent their encouragement to everyone at CJCU via a written statement.

“CJCU is grateful for the forgiveness and encouragement her parents have shown towards the board of directors, especially the founder and the chairman, and the president,” he added.

He said the loss of Irene has been an unbearable sadness for the students and faculty at CJCU.

However, he said, in the midst of tragedy, CJCU hopes to use it as an impetus for school, government, and community to create a safety net to ensure and maintain a secure environment for all.

Tieng said the school will continue to be vociferous on behalf of the students and faculty on the issue, adding that CJCU will remember this incident and continue to increase the campus security to prevent any regrets from occurring again.

He said CJCU has retained lawyer Lin Ruey-Cheng, president of Taiwan Bar Association, to assist Irene’s parents with the legal matters.

In light of the situation, he said the Dean of Student Affairs, the Dean of General Affairs, and the Director of Military Training Office have announced their resignations in order to take responsibility for campus security, which were quickly approved by the university.

“The president of CJCU has also requested the board to recommend reprimand. CJCU has held several meetings with Tainan City government, local police, and community leaders to discuss improvements to safety measures,” Tieng added.