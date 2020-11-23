CM: State govt looking into expanding KIA to accommodate more flights, tourists

KUCHING (Nov 23): The state government is looking into expanding the Kuching International Airport (KIA) here in view that the airport is congested and reaching its full capacity, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said based on statistics he had received, KIA would no longer be able to receive the number of passengers set for this airport facility and as such, plans must be made now to cater to this issue.

“It’s premature for me to reveal what we have in mind at the moment, but we are definitely looking at a bigger airport to accommodate the increased number of flights and tourist arrival potential after the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said at the ‘Sarawak 2021 Budget: Towards a High Income Society in 2030’ webinar organised by the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) today.

He added that the expansion plan was now being deliberated by experts who specialised in airport development.

KIA’s capacity is set at five million passengers per annum.

On a related issue, Abang Johari disclosed that the state was still looking into setting up Sarawak’s very own airline company.

“Previously, there was a proposal for us to purchase a certain share of an airline but I noticed that this airline had a certain liability.

“So if we were to purchase the share or acquire stakes and if we are in the minority block, it doesn’t give effect so might as well we set up our own ‘clean’ airline company.

“We are still looking at it and I definitely agree that we must have our own home-grown carrier to connect with strategic locations such as Hong Kong, Korea, Japan, Australia and nearby destinations for us to bring tourists to Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari previously announced plans for the state to set up its own airline company last year where he had then said that the state has a few options to have its own small airline connecting Kuching with other strategic destinations in the region.