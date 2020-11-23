CM: S’wak govt considering ‘travel bubble’ for international students studying in state’s higher learning institutions

KUCHING (Nov 23): The Sarawak government might consider establishing a ‘travel bubble’ for international students who are studying at higher learning institutions in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said countries such as Australia and New Zealand have started making such arrangement to allow international students from safe countries to enter their respective countries.

“In the next two years, I think the question (of safe travels) can hopefully be solved with new Covid-19 vaccine so quarantine may no longer be applicable.

“What we have is a good immigration policy and we allow foreigners to come here on education pass. That will create synergy for us to have that policy,” he said in response to question posed by Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) deputy president Datuk Philip Ting at the ‘Sarawak 2021 Budget: Towards a High Income Society in 2030’ webinar today.

Ting had asked the chief minister whether the state had any plans to allow some 3,000 international students resume their studies in Sarawak by creating a ‘travel bubble’ similar to what has been established in Darwin, Australia.

On another issue related to education, Abang Johari said the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research has been tasked to look into a syllabus in China where digital devices are used to teach students.

“This syllabus uses a digital blackboard where fun games are incorporated into subjects like Mathematics so that students are able to understand the various mathematical problems and at the same time, encourage them to think on how best to get the solution to the question,” he said.

He also said the state government has carried out efforts to implement the usage of smart classroom devices through the RM12 million allocation for the establishment of computer labs at primary schools in Sarawak as well as the setting up of community-based digital centres managed by the State Library (Pustaka) and local authorities.

He called on associations such as the SME Association of Sarawak to work together with agencies such as Pustaka as well as the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research in terms of the infrastructure needed for the state to promote digital usage in schools.