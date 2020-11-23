Covid-19: No new cases in Sarawak for third consecutive day

KUCHING (Nov 23): Sarawak recorded zero new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement , SDMC said this makes the total cumulative cases in the state remain at 1,055.

“For today, no new clusters are detected. There are six clusters remain active in the state, namely the Besi, Jalan Abell, Baki, Seladah, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas clusters,” the committee said.

The number of positive cases remain at 12 for the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster (15), Baki Cluster (33), Seladah Cluster (9), Greenhill Cluster (91) and Wisma Saberkas Cluster (44).

Kuching District remains a Red Zone, Miri and Lawas as Yellow Zones and the other 37 districts in Sarawak are still Green Zones.

Sarawak also recorded five new recovery and discharged cases, all from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), bringing the total cumulative tally of recoveries and discharged cases in the state to 982, or 93.08 per cent.

The total death toll remained at 19 as no deaths were recorded today.

There are 54 cases that are still receiving treatment, where 48 cases are placed in isolation wards in SGH and six cases in Miri Hospital.

SDMC also said there are nine new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) cases recorded in the state, with one still awaiting lab test results.