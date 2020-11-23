Hard work key to success in commercial agriculture — Liwan

BINTULU: The willingness to sacrifice, to learn and to be taught is an attribute of many successful people who are involved in commercial agriculture, says Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang.

He believes that hard work is the key to success for those engaged in agricultural activities.

“If you are diligent, it would definitely bring results,” he said in his speech for the launch of the Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) for the local farming community, held at Data Kakus in Tatau on Saturday.

The programme involved some 100 local farmers.

Liwan, who is Belaga assemblyman, also expressed his hope for AgriCOP to help local farmers obtain and capitalise on the first-hand knowledge in modern agriculture, especially the latest techniques in farming.

Later, he announced an allocation of RM10,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to enable the youths in Data Kakus carry out relevant programmes and activities.

Liwan also presented the Agriculture Facilitation Fund worth RM100,000 to Belaga District Agriculture Office.

Meanwhile, Kapit Agriculture Officer Badin Unor said AgriCOP served to give exposure to the rural farmers regarding the latest technologies in agriculture.

In this respect, he believed that the farming community in Data Kakus had been very fortunate in that they could benefit from the high-quality soil in their area, suitable for growing various types of cash crops such as durian, rubber, rice and oil palm.

“Moreover, the river is very clean and suitable for the ‘tagang’ (controlled fisheries) system.

“In addition, Data Kakus is also a good place for swiftlet farming,” he added.