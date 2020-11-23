Ibraco continues to post steady net profit of RM10.78 mln for 3QFY20

KUALA LUMPUR: Ibraco Bhd (Ibraco) posted an improved profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) at RM14.57 million and RM10.78 million for the third quarter of the financial year 2020 (3QFY20).

According to its press release, its PBT and PAT saw an increase by 60.1 and 36.7 per cent respectively compared with RM9.10 million and RM7.89 million for 3QFY19 correspondingly, despite lower revenue recorded of RM84.93 million for 3QFY20 as compared with RM101.05 million for 3QFY19.

The higher PBT and PAT was mainly due to acceleration in work progress and stronger-than-expected construction progress billings for the Company during the quarter under review.

Furthermore, despite disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ibraco’s Property Development segment remains the largest contributor to its total revenue at RM49.54 million for 3QFY20. The second largest contributor to the company’s total revenue is Construction Works noted at RM30.93 million, whereas the remaining portion of revenue was contributed by the Quarry segment and Property Holding and Management respectively.

The management expressed: “Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic slowing down our sales, our performance for the quarter is backed by our unbilled sales and outstanding order book at RM227.43 million and RM59.93 million, which makes us confident that our financial results will sustain.”

For the cumulative nine-months period ended September 30, 2020 (9MFY20), Ibraco posted RM212.21 million in revenue, a slight decrease of 8.8 per cent, as compared to RM232.60 million recorded in the preceding year’s 9MFY19. Despite lower revenue recorded for 9MFY20, both PBT and PAT posted an increase of 27.8 per cent and 22.7 per cent at RM30.34 million and RM22.33 million respectively, as compared with RM23.74 million and RM18.20 million for 9MFY19 correspondingly.