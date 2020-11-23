Jabra unveils Elite 85t, its latest ANC earbuds

KUALA LUMPUR: Building on a leading track record of innovation in true wireless earbuds, Jabra introduces the all new Elite 85t, its advanced active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds.

The Elite 85t features Jabra’s most advanced and powerful ANC technology. The dual chipset in the earbuds delivers strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing.

These are some of the smallest earbuds that offer premium ANC to create your private, quiet space and delivers HearThrough to let its users hear their surroundings – both features are fully adjustable and with extra focus on natural sound performance and limited occlusion (blockage/closure), achieved via the semi-open design and multiple ANC microphones.

The new wireless earbuds have been engineered for calls and music with 12mm speakers for big sound, up to 25 hours of battery (with ANC on), and six-mic technology with wind protection.

Jabra Malaysia (Retail & Online) country head KC Yap commented: “Malaysian consumers are becoming more sophisticated, looking for best in class true wireless sound solutions.

“We are pleased to be able to bring such unrivaled technology to Jabra fans here.”

As more people demand flexibility in making and taking calls, the new Jabra Elite 85t earbuds bring outstanding call quality for the user and the person on the other end, with the six-mic technology. On top comes improved wind protection enabling great calls anywhere.

Microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds are used to provide Jabra Advanced ANC, which allows for improved noise cancellation, filtering out more noise across all frequencies.

The flexibility of the Jabra Advanced ANC goes beyond an on/off solution as it is adjustable with individual sliders from full ANC to full HearThrough, and anywhere in between, meaning the Jabra Elite 85t offers a more personalised experience that puts the user in control of their surroundings.

Jabra Elite 85t will be available at selected retailers from Dec 4, 2020 at a recommended retail price of RM1,049. It will be available in Titanium Black from December 2020, and Gold Beige,and Grey in 1Q21.

Technical Specifications

Jabra Elite 85t

Audio: Noise isolating fit, noise reduction on calls, wind noise protection, SBC AAC codecs supported, 20Hz to 20kHz (music playback), 100Hz to 10kHz (calls), 6xMEMS microphone, Jabra Advanced ANC using four of the device’s six microphones, adjustable ANC and hear-through, in-ear pressure relief

Jabra Sound+ App: MySound, MyControls

Fit and comfort: In-ear true wireless earbuds, oval silicon eargels (small, medium, or large)

Charging time: Up to 2 hours and 30 minutes for full charge, up to 60 minutes fast charge

Battery: Up to 25 hours with ANC, up to 31 hours without ANC

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Paired devices: Up to eight devices, two devices can be connected simultaneously