MPI Sibu holds memorial service for murdered ex-student

SIBU: The Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) held a memorial service for its former student, Irene Chung, at Wei Kuok Hall here yesterday.

The service was attended by some 180 guests including Chung’s family members, relatives and friends as well as representatives from various organisations.

Also present were Sibu Resident Charles Siaw and Sibu paramount Chinese community chief Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

MPI principal Hii King Tai and Wesley Methodist Church youth advisor Bryan Hii jointly conducted the service.

Bryan said Chung was an active member of the Wesley Church youth group during her teenage years.

He recalled that she would always participate in various activities and weekly fellowship meetings.

One of Chung’s closest friends from Sibu, Sheryl Tin was also there to share her eulogy.

Meanwhile, Chang Jung Christian Unversity (CJCU), Tainan, Taiwan president Dr Lee Yung Lung also shared a message on behalf of the university via live feed from Taiwan, along with Chung’s Taiwan university mates Raha Islam and Sami Ayad.

Chung was a MPI diploma student from 2014 to 2017 before going to CJCU for her three-year Degree in Business Management course.

Chung was found dead on Oct 29 in the mountainous Alian District in Kaohsiung – she was 24. Footage captured on CCTV cameras showed her walking alone close to a railway overpass near the university at around 8pm that same night.

Based on the footage, Taiwan police found and arrested a 28-year-old man, who later confessed to strangling Chung with a length of rope and dumped the body in the mountains of Kaohsiung.