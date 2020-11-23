‘No necessity for compulsory testing of foreign workers in Sarawak yet’

KUCHING: Sarawak Housing Estates Developers Association (Sheda) Kuching chairman Sim Kiang Chiok supports compulsory Covid-19 testing for foreign workers in several states in the peninsula and Labuan amidst the high number of cases recorded.

The announcement that Social Security Organisation (Socso) will subsidise RM60 per test will reduce the financial strain on businesses in the current economic situation, he said in a statement yesterday.

“In the state, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has controlled the infection rate very well and compulsory testing at factories and construction sites is not necessary yet.

“Our borders are closed with compulsory 14 days quarantine upon entry to the state. Random testing at factories and construction sites as well as active contract tracing has been effective in controlling the infection rate in Sarawak,” he stated, adding that until a vaccine is available people have to adapt to the new normal.