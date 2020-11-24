AAS calls on federal govt to introduce bill in Parliament to allow extension of current DUN term

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) is calling on the federal government to introduce a bill in Parliament to amend the Federal Constitution to allow an extension of the current State Legislative Assembly (DUN) term.

Its president Ranbir Singh Sangha said that the call was to avert a new wave of Covid-19 nationwide.

“The AAS views the ability to determine when it is safe to dissolve the Sarawak DUN and hold elections is a fundamental component of Sarawak rights. Consequently, we urge the Sarawak government to request the federal government for such amendment.

“We will in the coming days make representations to the federal and state Attorney General’s Chambers to ensure that all the necessary safeguards towards preserving democracy are put in place for such amendment. Just as in 1968, the amendment sought is temporary. Unlike in 1968, the situation today is grave,” he said in a statement today.

Ranbir noted that in 1963, prior to the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak had an indirect three-tiered electoral system — district council, divisional council and Council Negri.

He said due to the Election Commission’s difficulties in holding Sarawak’s first direct elections, the term of the Council Negri in 1968 was extended to expire together with Parliament in 1969, which is beyond the usual period of five years.

“To facilitate this, a temporary amendment was made to the Federal Constitution to extend the term of the Council Negri (now DUN), followed by a consequential amendment to the Sarawak Constitution,” he said.

He said the AAS was mindful of the political challenges if the bill for such amendment is put to Parliament.

He, however, said Members of Parliament (MPs) have in 2019 proven capable of acting in one voice when unanimously passing the Constitution (Amendment) Bill to lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

“Hence, the Advocates Association of Sarawak urges all MPs to uphold their oath of office to protect, preserve and defend the Federal Constitution which guarantees the right to life of all Malaysians by supporting the bill for such amendment,” he said.

Randir said the Prime Minister had also acknowledged, in his address on November 18, 2020, that the third wave of Civid-19 infections in the country today is caused by the Sabah state elections.

He said in view of that the AAS acknowledged Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu, who at the last DUN sitting had called for the term of the current DUN to be extended for up to six years or until Parliament is next dissolved (whichever comes first) in response to the impact of Covid-19.

He said AAS also endorsed the views of Emeritus Professor Shad Saleem Faruqi (The Star, 19th November 2020, “Constitutional issues to the fore”) on the constitutionality of the proposal to extend the term of the current (DUN) by way of an amendment to the Federal Constitution to defer the state elections.