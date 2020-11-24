Awang Tengah: Performance of state’s timber industry aggravated by pandemic

KUCHING: The downward trend experienced by the state’s timber industry since early this year was made worse by the global Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“The global outbreak of Covid-19 has further aggravated the performance of the timber industry that restricted the timber industry’s operations in complying with the Movement Control Order’s standard operating procedures.

“The pandemic has disrupted production of mills, as well as supply and demand of timber and timber products in domestic and overseas markets as importing countries were also experiencing a similar situation,” he told a press conference on ‘Status and Performance of Sarawak Timber Industry During Covid-19’ here yesterday.

The Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources attributed the industry’s downward trend to tight supply of logs, rising cost of production, uncompetitive pricing, trade barriers and uncertainties of market and world economy.

He said among the trade barriers was the imposition of anti-dumping tariffs on Malaysian plywood products into South Korea.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said the state’s total number of licensed timber mills had reduced by six per cent to 382 mills between January and September this year compared to 406 mills over the same period last year.

He said the total mill capacity thus dropped by 17 per cent from 8.3 million cubic metres per year (m3/year) in January this year, to 6.9 million m3/year in September this year.

“Plywood mill capacity dropped by 17 per cent from 3.5 million m3/year to 2.9 million m3/year in January to September this year, while sawn mill capacity decreased from 3.6 million m3/year to 3.1 million m3/year over the same period.

“Veneer mill capacity also declined from 1.3 million m3/year to 0.8 million m3/year in January to September this year,” he added.

Touching on the production of mills, Awang Tengah said plywood declined by 24 per cent from 1.09 million cubic metres between January and September last year to 0.83 million cubic metres in the same period this year.

He added that sawn timber dropped by 13 per cent from 354,076 cubic metres to 246,053 cubic metres, while veneer reduced by 34 per cent from 241,413 cubic metres to 158,351 cubic metres during the same period.

“The number of workers directly employed in the timber industry reduced by 18 per cent from 27,532 in January this year to 22,647 in June this year. This is mainly downstream.

“Local workers reduced by 11 per cent from 6,807 to 6,042 while foreign workers reduced by 24 per cent from 20,726 to 15,768,” he said.