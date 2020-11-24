‘Cheaper Raspberry Pi means more pupils will benefit’

KUCHING: The decision to supply Raspberry Pi computers to primary schools in Sarawak was made in view that the lower cost per unit would enable more units to be purchased for the benefit of pupils, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin.

He said the provision of Raspberry Pi computers took into account the pupils’ capacity and limitation through the usage of appropriate technology platform to adopt new modern tools in teaching.

“The Raspberry Pi computer provides more than 40 per cent cost reduction as compared to a standard personal computer (PC) or laptop.

“This savings means that more students can benefit from our limited budget,” he said in a statement yesterday, in response to Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s call for more transparency over the RM12-million purchase of the computers.

Dr Yii in a statement last Saturday had called on the government to justify the purchase of Raspberry Pi computers for all 1,265 primary schools in the state, claiming the devices were not suitable to replace normal desktop computers.

According to Manyin, each Raspberry Pi computer together with its 19.5-inch monitor, keyboard, mouse and preloaded software would cost RM1,191, compared to the Intel NUC Mini PC which would cost about RM1,700 in addition to an extra RM300 to RM500 for each Microsoft Office licence.

He said even though the Raspberry Pi computers do not use Microsoft Office software, they would come pre-installed with Open Source Office Suite which is highly compatible with Microsoft Office software.

“Hence students can learn to use necessary office software such as Microsoft Word, Power Point and Excel as much with a Raspberry Pi as they would with a standard PC,” he added.

He also disclosed that the Raspberry Pi computer is equipped with a function called ‘internet-in-a-box’ which enables wireless access point with preloaded learning content.

“It works as an intranet network and ensures learning can still happen even where there no internet connectivity.”

Moreover, Manyin said the Raspberry Pi will enable students to learn coding, programming and explore innovative ideas through project-based learning beyond the classroom, while serving as a platform to promote and strengthen the culture of innovation.

“Both Raspberry Pi and the standard PC have different complexity for multiple applications. However, for the usage of primary school students where the emphasis is on basic information and communication technology (ICT) skills, Raspberry Pi will do the job well,” he

said.

Adding on, he said Sarawak Information System (SAINS) which is wholly owned by the state government has been appointed to supply a total of 10,100 Raspberry Pi packages to all 1,265 primary schools in the state.

“Each package will consist of a Raspberry Pi 4 4G preloaded with an open-source office suite, a 19.5-inch monitor, one set of keyboard and mouse, and 64GB Micro SD Card.

“The package will include supply, delivery, and installation of the computers in the schools, training of teachers, plus three-year warranty for labour and parts.

“The warranty will relieve teachers and students of worry as there will be a one-to-one replacement should there be any breakdowns,” he said.

On the number of Raspberry Pi each school would receive, Manyin said it would be between four and 30 units depending on the number of pupils.

SAINS will also provide a 24-7 Help Desk to provide first-level assistance when needed and there is no limit to the number of cases that can be logged to Sains Contact Centre, he said.

He also noted that Raspberry Pi computers are extensively used in primary schools throughout Great Britain as well as in the United States and some countries in Africa and South America.

“The Ministry of Education, Science, and Technological Research will complement the provision of the ICT tools with training for both students and teachers that will empower them to use the technology widely.

“We want to ensure that all young Sarawakians are given the opportunity to learn and develop ICT skills as early as possible and empower them to use ICT to learn more effectively. The ministry has no ulterior motive of wanting to profit from this programme,” he stressed.

Manyin remarked that his ministry welcomed any queries and comments on all its activities but hoped all questions would be directed to the ministry first instead of in the media.

“Programmes that can contribute to enhance our students’ performance and reduce the urban-rural divide should not be used as political capital to earn cheap publicity,” he said.