Claim market traders need licence to sell produce false — KDC

KAPIT: Kapit District Council (KDC) lodged a police report yesterday over an allegation made on social media that the council requires market traders to have a licence to sell local produce.

The report was lodged by KDC Market Committee chairman Wong Hau Ching accompanied by deputy Walikota Watson Awan, council secretary Jabang Juntan and others.

“KDC has no such policy that a licence is required in order to sell produce like kemiding, paku keruk, paku pahit, daun sabung, terkuyong and others at the market.

“In fact, KDC is doing its utmost best to help the local community in providing a place for them to sell their local produce,” Walikota Lating Minggang told The Borneo Post.

According to him, a message being spread over WhatsApp claimed that KDC staff prohibited the unlicensed sale of local produce at the market.

This had led to KDC receiving numerous queries from local traders, and prompted the council to file a police report to set the matter straight.

KDC will provide full cooperation to the police to help identify the culprit so that stern action can be taken, said

Lating.

“We will not compromise with any person who intends to tarnish the image of KDC,” he added.