Covid-19: 1 new case involving local transmission in Kuching District recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 24): Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, involving a local transmission in Kuching, bringing the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 1,056, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement, the committee said the sole case reported in the state today involved a local female working as a communication equipment sales agent at a shopping mall in Kuching.

“The patient was screened for Covid-19 at a private hospital on Nov 23 after experiencing cough, fever, dizziness and loss of the sense of smell and the laboratory result came back positive on the same day,” said SDMC.

The case had no history of traveling out of the country or visit to any high-risk areas for Covid-19 outside of the state.

“The case also did not have any direct contacts with other previously reported Covid-19 cases,” said the committee.

SDMC stated the patient began experiencing symptoms associated with Covid-19 on Nov 10 and she had since been warded into the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital for further treatments.

“Investigation into the case is ongoing and active contact tracing is currently underway. The case has been classified as local transmitted,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the committee said no new positive cases were reported from the six active Covid-19 clusters in the state, with positive cases in Besi Cluster remaining at 12, Jalan Abell Cluster (15), Baki Cluster (33), Seladah Cluster (9), Greenhill Cluster (91) and Wisma Saberkas Cluster (44).

Moreover, it said 10 more patients had recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from hospitals yesterday, with eight recovered patients from Sarawak General Hospital and two from Miri Hospital.

“This led to the overall cases recovered from Covid-19 and discharged from hospitals to 992 or 93.94 per cent of the overall cases in the state,” SDMC added.

Currently, there are 45 patients currently receiving treatments in hospitals, comprising 41 cases at Sarawak General Hospital and four cases in Miri Hospital.

Also, it added 25 person-under-investigations were reported today with two still waiting for laboratory results.

“Kuching remains as red zone for Covid-19, with 50 cases reported for the past two weeks. Miri and Lawas districts remain as yellow zones and the remaining 37 districts as green zones,” SDMC said.

A total of 6,538 vehicles were inspected by the police today in Kuching as part of the enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and none were instructed to turn back, it added.

In total, 108,544 vehicles were inspected since the enforcement of CMCO on Nov 9 and 613 vehicles were instructed to turn back till date.

The police had also issued two compound notices in Kuching and one each in Sarikei, Simunjan and Betong today.

For the Ministry of Local Government and Housing, the committee stated 126 written and oral warning notices were issued state-wide, with 28 in Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Kuching South City Council (24), Padawan Municipal Council (27), Sibu Municipal Council (20), Marudi District Council (19), Serian District Council (4), Bintulu Development Authority (3) and Sarikei District Council (1).

Seven roadblocks were also set up across six districts as part of ‘Op Benteng’, with two in Lawas and one each in Lundu, Bau, Serian, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

Aside from that, 434 person-under-surveillance (PUS) had registered to be quarantined in hotels yesterday, with the total number of PUS being quarantined currently state-wide at 3,394.