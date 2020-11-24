Developer ordered to pay 7 house buyers RM96,907 for late delivery

KUCHING: A property developer was ordered by the Sarawak Housing Purchaser’s Claims Tribunal yesterday to pay a total of RM96,907 to seven home buyers for late delivery of their properties.

Tribunal president Robert Elone Sireng said all seven claimants had suffered from late delivery caused by non-installation of water and electricity utilities at their respective property, despite occupation permits having already been issued.

“There is a clause in the sales and purchase agreement stating the developer cannot hand over the property until the water and electricity facilities are installed or can be installed,” he told a press conference after the hearing at the old State Legislative Assembly building in Petra Jaya, here.

He said the award for late delivery had taken into consideration the imposition of the Movement Control Order on March 18 this year.

The seven claimants were Hasmuddin Hassan, Awang Izarrudin Awang Su’ut, Ahmad Aswandy Roslan, Norleda Bakar, Fazlin Amyrilshah Latip, Aliza Sepani and Jemat @ Affendy Jalong.

“In the aspect of defects of property, we decided that we will send our engineer to inspect all the units concerned, and the engineer will determine what are the defects to be rectified and submit the list of defects to the developer,” said Robert.

He added that each claimant had reported defects on their property.

Robert stressed the property developer would have to rectify the identified defects within 45 days of receiving the letter of award from the tribunal.

“If they (developer) fail to comply with our award, action can be taken against them including charging them in court and they would be liable to be fined and jailed.

It’s a criminal offence,” he added.

He said the developer ideally should rectify the identified defects themselves, as engaging a third-party contractor to carry out rectification works may cause other damages to the building.

Earlier, the tribunal also awarded RM30,102 to a home buyer, Chin Bui Chin, for late delivery of property due to non-installation of utilities by another property developer.

Panellists Simon Woon and Trabawan Mandi assisted in the proceeding.