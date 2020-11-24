Emergency in Gerik, Bugaya depends on risk assessment by MOH, MKN – Takiyuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): A declaration of emergency, as the one proclaimed in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency on Nov 18, is being considered for Gerik parliamentary constituency and Bugaya state constituency, which are facing a by-election following the death of the respective elected representatives, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the declaration, however, depends on the risk assessment by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN).

He said, for the declaration in Batu Sapi, the Cabinet decided to ask Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to declare an emergency in accordance with Article 150 of the Federal Constitution after taking into consideration the current situation of Covid-19 in Sabah. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —