Fadillah: Works Ministry appointing Project Management Consultant to expedite Pan Borneo Highway implementation

KUCHING (Nov 24): The Ministry of Works will expedite the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway project by appointing a Project Management Consultant (PMC), said its minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said the PMC would be appointed to assist the Sabah and Sarawak Public Works Departments (PWDs).

Fadillah, however, said the appointment of the PMC was still in the negotiation stage pending the final decision from the Ministry of Finance.

The Petra Jaya MP pointed out that the 2021 Budget saw the government’s commitment in continuing the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway projects in Sarawak and Sabah.

He noted that the implementation of the Pan Borneo Highway Project was the catalyst for the development of the socio-economic, industrial sector and investments along the highway.

“The continuation of this project will also ensure and provide employment opportunities for locals, especially in the economic condition that has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This also directly proves the government’s commitment in ensuring that the people of Sabah and Sarawak can enjoy better infrastructure facilities in the future,” he said in his winding up speech in in Dewan Rakyat today.

Fadillah also revealed that the RM115 million Sungai Limbang bridge, Jalan Lawas-Merapok, project was among the 52 new projects nationwide that had been approved for implementation next year.

On road maintenance, He said his Ministry was also committed to ensuring roads in all states are optimally maintained.

“The Ministry of Works has also received additional allocations for some maintenance works,” he said.