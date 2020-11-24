‘Greater productivity, economic growth via GRP’

KUCHING: Ministries and agencies are urged to continue all efforts in placing Good Regulatory Practice (GRP) as a crucial agenda to facilitate a regulatory environment that is conducive to promoting greater productivity and economic growth.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion, in making this call, said he strongly believed that the development and implementation of GRP could be intensified by strengthening

the efforts and cooperation among ministries, state departments and agencies towards ensuring policy cohesion across all levels.

“I am delighted to inform that Sarawak is the leading state in Malaysia, taking the challenge to implement the GRP and Regulatory Impact Analysis (RIA), and had successfully issued the circular on the State Policy Development and Implementation of Regulations (SPDIR) on May 16, 2019.

“SPDIR is aimed at promoting a regulatory process that is effective, efficient and accountable as well as to achieve greater regulatory and policy coherence across ministries and agencies,” he said in his opening speech for the seminar on ‘GRP Sarawak 2020’, conducted by Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) via Zoom video conferencing platform yesterday.

Jaul informed all participants that from the data gathered by MPC, 13 states had undertaken GRP, 1,386 business licences had been reviewed with 14 licences proposed to be abolished, and 1,372 licences were being streamlined and composed.

“As of today, the state of Sarawak has conducted 11 pilot projects under the GRP initiatives and six projects have undertaken the RIA process,” he said.

Jaul noted that raising productivity remained a fundamental challenge for the country and it should be a continuous effort for ensuring sustainable economic growth.

These should include investing in conducive ecosystem infrastructure, improving the quality of education and training, enhancing innovation and adopting technology as well as unlocking the potential of

digital economy as a driver for economic growth of the future, he

added.

Meanwhile in his welcoming remarks earlier, MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said the corporation together with several other ministries and agencies, had been continuously reviewing new and existing regulations in improving the quality of the regulations through various GRP initiatives.

He said these include the RIA, Deregulation, Dealing with Construction Permit (DCP) and Modernising Business Licences (MBL).

“In addition, there are the Guillotine approach and Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs) programmes, which analyse the domestic trade barriers and licensing and permit requirements to improve efficiency.

“For Sarawak, the first NTM programme will kick off on Nov 30, which will involve nine ministries and 14 departments,” he said.

On the seminar, Abdul Latif expressed his confidence that the sharing by the invited speakers from Forest Department Sarawak and Bintulu Development Authority would provide participants with the necessary pointers to help strengthen knowledge on integrity, inclusiveness, trust and transparency, as emphasised

by the government.

“I hope this event would be a mutually-beneficial exercise in strengthening and further improving our efforts to raise the quality of regulatory framework,” he said.

The objective of the seminar was to highlight insights on strategies to strengthen institutional governance in enhancing productivity through GRP.

The participants comprised government officials, members of associations and chambers of commerce, as well as representatives of local universities.

Also present were MPC board member Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg, MPC Sarawak director Sarimah Misman, and State Service Modernisation Unit director Michael Ronnie Langgong.