I have never received writ of summons, statement of claims issued by Kamarul’s lawyer, claims Abdul Aziz

KUCHING (Nov 24): DAP Batu Kitang branch chairman Abdul Aziz Isa claims that he has never received the writ of summons and statement of claims (SOC) issued by Azril & Associates on behalf of Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Kamarul Zaman Yusoff.

According to him, he only knew about the Judgment through the social media when Kamarul posted the news on his Facebook account that a judgment in default of appearance had been made by the Malaya High Court dated on Nov 6, this year,

The special assistant to Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman Chong Chieng Jen said such news caught him by surprise.

“I was kept in the dark on how a judgment in default of appearance had (been) entered upon when I have never received the writ of summons and SOC in the first place.

“As such, I have consulted my lawyers to make an application to set aside the judgment,” he said in a press statement today.

In a Facebook post, Kamarul stated that he had been awarded RM8 million damages in a defamation suit against Abdul Aziz.

He also said that the Kuala Lumpur High Court had also awarded RM10,000 in legal costs, and had ordered Abdul Aziz to pay interest of four per cent a year on the RM8 million damages until the sum was fully paid.

Kamarul said Abdul Aziz had defamed him through social media posts and opinion pieces that questioned Kamarul’s academic credentials and implied that he was afraid of Christians.