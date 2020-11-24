KL Court orders DAP Batu Kitang chief to pay lecturer RM8 mil for defamation

KUCHING (Nov 24): A Kuala Lumpur High Court has ordered DAP Batu Kitang chairman Abdul Aziz Isa Marindo to pay Universiti Utara Malaysia lecturer Kamarul Zaman Yusoff RM8 million in damages for defamation.

According to the judgement order dated Nov 6, which was sighted by The Borneo Post, the judgement against Aziz Isa, who is a special assistant to DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, was passed after he failed to appear in court for the suit.

The court also ordered RM10,000 in costs on top of various default interests including the four per cent annual interest on the default judgement sum until full settlement.

In addition, the court granted Kamarul Zaman an injunction to stop Aziz Isa, his agents or staff among others from re-publishing the defamatory remarks .

The defamatory remarks were spelt out in the statement of claim dated July 28 2020, the order said adding, Aziz Isa was also required to declare those remarks untrue.

Kamarul Zaman had sued Aziz Isa over remarks he had made in a Facebook post in June 2017.

In a press statement today, Aziz Isa said he has consulted his lawyers to make an application to set aside the judgment in default of appearance entered upon him by the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

He claimed that he never received the Writ of Summons and Statement of Claims issued by Kamarul Zaman’s lawyers.

“Secondly, I only knew about the judgment through social media when the claimant posted the news in his Facebook account that a judgment in default of appearance had been entered upon me by the Malaya High Court dated on Nov 6, 2020.

“The posting was made by the claimant dated on Nov 23, 2020,” he said.