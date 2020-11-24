Laksana also monitors implementation of Budget 2021 initiatives

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): The Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana) at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) not only monitors and ensures the implementation of stimulus packages, but also each initiative under Budget 2021.

Treasury deputy secretary-general (Policy) at MoF Zakiah Jaafar said the unit involving 53 government agencies is one of the priorities introduced by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

“This is the advantage of having a minister (a senator) from the banking and private sector.

“He gives importance or a sense of urgency not only in formulating the policy but also in determining its implementation,” she said in an interview on Bernama TV’s “Ruang Bicara” programme themed “Budget 2021 Sustaining Lives and Livelihoods” on Tuesday.

Zakiah said besides issuing reports on the progress of the implementation of each Laksana initiative every week, the unit also met the recipients of aid and people on the ground to get feedback on the delivery efficiency to the target groups.

“With the feedback from recipients and the rakyat, we are improving the existing stimulus packages. For example, we also included assistance for the M40 group as well.

“So, keep giving feedback, because the stimulus packages and the budget do not stop here, and they will always be improved,” she said.

On Budget 2021, Zakiah said the theme “Resilient as One, Together We Triumph” aims to invite the people to work together to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, while balancing between the country’s health and economic needs.

“We are still in the process of strengthening the government’s fiscal position but we are postponing the fiscal consolidation target efforts and focusing on expanding the budget to help the rakyat and the economy overcome this crisis,” she said.

She said the budget not only balances current needs but also gives importance to the future as it is the first year of the 12th Malaysia Plan, a medium-term plan to take the country to 2025. – Bernama