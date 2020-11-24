‘Latest rabies updates need to be provided just as promptly as those on Covid-19’

SIBU: The Ministry of Health (MoH) should provide and announce the latest updates on rabies just as prompt and accurate as it had been doing for Covid-19, said a political secretary to the chief minister Michael Tiang.

The Youth chief of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) also called for such updates to always be transparent and verified.

Tiang was referring to a recent news report about the death of a 16-year-old girl in Sarawak due to rabies, bringing the total number of rabies deaths in the state to six cases.

In a statement issued here yesterday, he said he was shocked that the latest rabies fatality was only announced to the public last Saturday (Nov 21) by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, despite the girl being pronounced dead on Nov 11 at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Tiang also said based on some public feedback, there had been unverified reports about the spread of rabies in certain areas in Sibu.

“Such claims have caused public panic and unrest due to the delay in or the unavailability of the latest information about rabies that the public, and also the relevant authorities, could refer to.

“The MoH must take note of the fact that it’s very critical for the relevant agencies like the local authorities, the Health Department and also the Veterinary Services Department, to obtain first-hand information on rabies cases to facilitate the immediate and necessary actions.

“If the information could be promptly and efficiently disseminated by the MoH, I believe that we can not only stop the spread of the disease quickly, but we can also stop the rumours from spreading further.”

On a related subject, Tiang said based on the information obtained from the Sibu Municipal Council, there were still many stray dogs roaming across town.

“On average, the council’s dog unit catches up to 120 dogs per month, and its private contractors about 20 dogs a month.

“In this regard, I urge all dog owners not to abandon their pets on the streets, or allow them to roam freely outside the house compounds,” he said.

Michael Tiang