MA63 special committee report must be made public – Dr Yii

KUCHING: The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) special committee report must be revealed to the public or tabled in Parliament, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

In a statement yesterday, he said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili claimed that the committee is a government-to-government (G2G) negotiation and thus there is no need for the report to be revealed to the public.

Dr Yii argued that this should not be the case as it involves the rights of Sarawakians and Sabahans.

As such, he said mistakes of the past cannot be repeated when agreements were made between G2G without the knowledge of the people, leading to the erosion of rights of Sarawakians and Sabahans.

“Article 112(D) in Federal Constitution on special grants to Sarawak and Sabah was reduced this year to the original figures since 1969.

“Under Pakatan Harapan (PH), we doubled that amount and revised the figures after more than 40 years and now Perikatan Nasional (PN) reduced it back to what it was before.

“The new MA63 Special Council that was formed under the current PN government has not met until now even though they have been government for more than nine months. What have they been doing?

“They cannot use Covid-19 as an excuse as there are other ministries in charge or handling the pandemic, and it doesn’t mean this ministry cannot function or carry out its duties during this period,” he added.