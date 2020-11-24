Malaysia records highest ever Covid-19 daily tally at 1,884 cases

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia yesterday recorded the highest ever daily tally of Covid-19 infections at 1,884 cases, surpassing the 1,755 cases recorded on Nov 6.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total, Selangor recorded the highest number of cases at 1,203 cases, with 1,067 from the Teratai Cluster.

“This brings the total number of positive cases in Malaysia to 56,659 with 13,842 being cases with active infectivity. Of the total new cases recorded, 1,882 are local transmissions while the other two are imported cases which were contracted abroad,” he said at a press conference on the development of Covid-19 here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the number of Covid-19 fully recovered cases is at 883, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 42,480 or 75 per cent of the total cases.

In addition, he said there were two deaths recorded yesterday, bringing the death toll to 337 cases.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 115 positive cases were still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 48 requiring ventilator support.

He said besides Selangor, new cases were also recorded in Sabah with 289 cases, Kuala Lumpur (196), Perak (81), Negeri Sembilan (41), Kedah (36), Johor (15), Penang (12) and Kelantan (nine) while Putrajaya and Perlis recorded one case each. — Bernama