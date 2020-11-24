Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases burst past 2,000-mark as Selangor racks up 1,623 new infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation has deteriorated to unprecedented levels with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reporting another 2,188 cases today to surpass yesterday’s record of 1,844 cases.

Selangor contributed the overwhelming majority with 1,623 cases, followed by Sabah’s 232.

Most of Selangor’s cases were, however, from the Teratai cluster involving factory workers.

Perak recorded 112 and Kuala Lumpur at 90 cases.

The number of recoveries is also the highest ever at 1,673 while four deaths were reported today.

“For the first time, our daily numbers have breached 2,000 with a record 2,188 cases today. This brings the total number of cases to 58,847.

“Active cases are at 14,353 and no imported cases were reported today,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Of Selangor’s cases, 1,511 or 93.1 per cent came from the Teratai cluster.

“The medical and public health authorities have been mobilised to the area (Teratai) to help with mass screenings and monitoring and control of the situation.

“Besides that, a total of 107 cases that were reported involved the prison clusters in Tembok (103), Seberang Prai (2), Kepayan Prison (1) and Sandakan Prison (1).

“As of today, there are 112 individuals in intensive care units with 49 of them needing ventilators to breathe,” added Dr Noor Hisham.

The four deaths today involved three Malaysians and one foreign national, bringing the total number of deaths to 341.

Death number 338 was an 84-year-old man from Penang with a history of high blood pressure and chronic lung disease.

Death number 339 was a 74-year-old man while number 339 was a 41-year-old woman.

Both passed away in Hospital Lahad Datu in Sabah.

The last death was a 45-year-old male foreigner who died at Hospital Tawau. – Malay Mail