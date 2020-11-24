MOH identifies four new clusters, declares end of three more

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Health Ministry (MOH) identified four new Covid-19 clusters and declared the end of three clusters yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the three which ended were the Jambul, Surat and Hampar Clusters.

The four new clusters involved Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and Johor, he said at a press conference on Covid-19 here.

He identified the first new cluster as the Bintang Cluster, involving workers at a construction site in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur.

“The cases for this cluster were reported to be positive between Nov 17 and yesterday through targeted screening conducted in the area.

“A total of 608 individuals were screened in this cluster, with 95 cases turning up positive for Covid-19, and of this number, 94 cases are foreigners and one Malaysian,” he added.

He said the second cluster, called Indah Mas Cluster, was detected in Titiwangsa and Kepong districts in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling, Selangor.

Its index case (case no. 53,452) was reported positive through screening of a symptomatic individual on Saturday, he said.

He said as at noon yesterday, 41 individuals had been screened and of this number, 10 cases were detected positive in this cluster.

The Teja Kasih Cluster, the third one, was detected in Kampar and Kinta districts in Perak, with the index case (case no. 48,506) reported to be positive via screening of a symptomatic individual on Nov 16, he said.

“As at noon yesterday, 130 individuals have been screened with 41 cases confirmed positive of Covid-19 in this cluster,” he added,

Dr Noor Hisham said the final cluster identified yesterday was the Kobena Cluster in Johor Bahru, whose index case (case no. 52,599) was a Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) case reported positive on Friday.

“As at Nov 23, a total of 111 individuals have been screened, with 13 confirmed Covid-19 positive in this cluster,” he said, adding that the four new clusters bring the number of active clusters under surveillance to 168. — Bernama