PGA personnel shot dead at Malaysia-Thai border

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): A General Operations Force (PGA) personnel, on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis has died, believed to be shot, early this morning.

Without revealing further details, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I confirm the incident and I am on my way there (Perlis) to see the condition of the PGA personnel involved,” he said briefly.

Bernama is made to understand that a press conference by the Perlis police regarding the incident will be held later. – Bernama