Police on the hunt for snatch thief in Sibu

SIBU (Nov 24): The police are on the hunt for a 38-year-old unemployed man who tried snatching a woman’s gold necklace while she was riding pillion on a motorcycle.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the 48-year-old victim suffered bruises on her neck in the incident that occured at about 12.30pm in front of a supermarket in Jalan Salim here on Monday.

He said that the victim was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her 17-year-old son at the parking lot of the supermarket when suddenly a male motorcyclist came from behind and snatched the chain worth RM200.

“The necklace broke and got stuck to the victim’s helmet before it fell into her shirt.

“Her son managed to grab the suspect’s motorcycle causing the suspect to flee on foot leaving behind his motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said that the suspect’s motorcycle was later taken to the police station by policemen who attended the scene.

Their inspection found out that the motorcycle was registered under the name of a 61-year-old woman, he said.

“We also found out that the owner was the suspect’s mother after we visited her house in Jalan Permai. The motorcycle was used by the suspect. The suspect was not at home when police came,” he added.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code.