RM4 mln in MRP grants channelled in Kemena constituency, says Dr Rundi

BINTULU (Nov 24): Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said a total of RM4 million of Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants have been channelled to the target group in Kemena constituency throughout this year.

Dr Rundi, who is also Kemena assemblyman, said the fund has benefitted many people including the Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK), Parent Teacher Association (PTA), schools, women’s bureau, and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“This is clear evidence that the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is truly committed to improving the living standards of the people in this state from time to time,” he said at the distribution of MRP for the Kemena constituency at Rural Water Supply Office here today.

He urged all recipients to use the funds wisely, ensuring that local community can benefit from it.

Meanwhile, at the event, a total of RM656,650 was distributed to 23 recipients consisting of JKKK, women’s bureau, education bureau and school in Kemena area.

At the same time, Rundi also presented RM10,000 fire disaster relief fund to SK Sebauh.

The fire disaster relief fund was from Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“Therefore, the people in the Kemena constituency should continue to rally behind GPS under the leadership of the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to ensure continuation of development in Kemena constituency and the state as a whole,” he said.

Also present at the event were political secretary to the chief minister Jenny Bangga, Temenggong Atong Limping, Pemancha Limin Anai and Penghulu Banta Baong.