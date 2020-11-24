Rosey reassures villagers of govt support for tourism

MIRI: The state government will continue to improve public beach recreational parks to boost tourism and provide an avenue for locals to earn additional income, says Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The Bekenu assemblywoman said this while officiating at Rakan Taman Kitar Semula Programme cum ‘gotong-royong’ to clean Peliau Beach in Bekenu on Sunday.

“I would like to thank Subis District Council (MDS) for making this place attractive and beautiful,” she said.

She totally supports the council’s park adoption concept which creates a sense of ownership for villagers of Kampung Peliau to develop tourism activities by keeping the beach clean and beautiful.

Villagers were encouraged to grab business opportunities provided by the government and reassured villagers of governmental help through entrepreneurship programmes.

“We have a beautiful tamu (market) at Peliau beach and this is the perfect place for the people to market their agriculture produce and products.

“That is why the government wanted to develop this area by providing facilities at this beach to boost economic activities in the area.”

Also present were MDS deputy chairman councillor Anuar Ahmad, MDS’s secretary Farrah Sofya Mohd Sharbini and MDS councillors and community leaders.