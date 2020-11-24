‘Sarawakians have right to know outcome of MA63 talks’

SIBU: Chairman of Sarawak China Graduates Alumni Association, Dr Wong Siu Eing, said East Malaysians have the right to know the report on the discussion of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government on matters relating to MA63.

In a press statement yesterday, he said keeping the matters secret violate the rights of the people of Sarawak and Sabah who had direct interest on the matter.

He said the right to know is their basic human rights and the right of being Malaysian citizens.

“East Malaysians were disappointed when they learnt that the PN government will keep the MA63 discussion outcome secret.

“I hereby call on the PN government to be transparent in this matter.”

Dr Wong added that the people are the country’s tax payers, and they have the right to know the government’s policies and actions that affect them.

“The PN government should not classify the report as official secret; instead, they should be transparent.

“The report will give the people and the experts an opportunity to express their views on matters of national interests, and the government should consider their views seriously.

“Only through this, the nation can progress with the participation of the people.

“In this light, it is important that the three equal partners (of Malaysia) – Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah – progress together.”

He said the government should represent the people, and therefore, such related matters should be executed in a transparent manner.

“In a democratic country, the power is in the hands of the people.

“But, as the people of Sarawak and Sabah, we have been deprived of the right to know the decisions that have been made on their behalf.

“We want to have a picture on the matter because we need to know and because we have the right to know.

He added: “We have the right to supervise the government’s policies. The ministers and the people’s representatives are only executing the duties on their behalf.”

He said they should execute the will of the people and not abuse the power given to them by the people.

“Why shouldn’t they give back the power to the people?”

He said in 1946, the United Nations had listed the people’s right to know as a basic human right.

“It has spelt out that they cannot use the excuses of public order and national security to keep matters from the people. It clearly spells out the people’s right to know.”

He said Malaysia is a member of the United Nations.

“They should observe matters relating to human rights.”

Only through such practice, Malaysia would be respected by other countries, he added, while pointing out that the rights of the people to know would not threaten national security.