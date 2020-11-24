Shooting at Malaysia-Thailand border: Three Thais arrested

BANGKOK (Nov 24): Thai authorities have arrested three Thais believed to be involved in a shootout that claimed the life of a Malaysian policeman at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis today.

Commander of the 5th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. Santi Sakuntanak said the trio, one in critical condition and two were injured, are now detained for further investigations.

“We will facilitate the Malaysian authorities in the investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted.

However, Santi did not disclose where the suspects were arrested.

A Malaysian General Operations Force (GOF) personnel was killed and another was critically injured in a shootout with suspected smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis early today.

Corporal Baharuddin Ramli died at the scene while Corporal Norihan a/l Tari was badly injured and has been sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar.

An initial investigation found that the two GOF personnel were engaged in intelligence work at the location when they were confronted by two groups of smugglers comprising locals and foreigners.

Santi said Commander of Region 4 has sent a letter to the office of Thailand-Malaysia Border Coordination to express condolences to the family members of the GOF personnel who was killed as well as the one injured in the incident. – Bernama