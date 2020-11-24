Smugglers shoot dead a policeman, injure another in Malaysia-Thailand border

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 24): A General Operations Force (GOF) personnel was killed and another was critically injured in a shootout with smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Perlis today, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said Corporal Baharuddin Ramli died on the spot while Corporal Norihan a/l Tari was badly injured and has been sent to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar.

An initial investigation found that the the two GOF personnel were engaged in intelligence work at the location when they were set upon by two groups of smugglers believed to comprise locals and foreigners, he said in a statement.

Hamzah said he was informed that the shootout occurred at about 3 am along Border Wall TS9 in Padang Besar, Perlis.

He said he has instructed the Royal Malaysia Police to carry out a thorough investigation to identify the smugglers.

“The government takes a serious view of the incident and will not compromise in the matter of people committing cross-border crimes,” he said.

Hamzah said he and all Home Ministry staff extend their condolences to the family of the dead policeman.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, when contacted by Bernama, said he was on his way to Perlis. – Bernama