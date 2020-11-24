Unemployed man sentenced to three years jail for cheating

KUCHING (Nov 24): An unemployed man was today sentenced to three years in jail for cheating a pensioner of RM50,000 by deceiving him that he could assist with 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) application.

Liew Ngit Chong, 60, from Tabuan Laru was found guilty of the charge after a full trial before magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar who also ordered the jail term to run immediately.

Liew, who was unrepresented, was convicted under Section 420 of the Penal Code for deceiving the 76-year-old pensioner to part with RM50,000 inside Liew’s car parked in front of a cafe in Kota Sentosa here around 9am in July 30, 2014.

The victim fell for the scam that if he invested a sum, he could get double the sum in return.

So he withdrew the RM50,000 from his bank account before passing it to Liew.

Liew then brought the victim to another bank for the purpose of getting an account book.

After spending a few moment inside the bank, Liew then asked the victim to come inside to sign that account book.

The victim was then asked to go outside the bank but when he came back inside it latter on, Liew was nowhere in sight.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad who prosecuted, asked the court for a deterrent sentence on Liew because his crime was serious.