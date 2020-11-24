UPNM’s military training academy director, former commandant charged with CBT

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior army officer and a former commandant at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia’s (UPNM) Military Training Academy were charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with two counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and misappropriation of property in connection with a non-existent investment scheme amounting to RM920,000.

Lieutenant Colonel Azman Mohamed Yasin, 57, who is director of the academy, and army retiree, Brigadier-General Datuk Mohamad Adkaa Solahuddin, 63, however, pleaded not guilty to both the charges, which were read out to them separately, before judge Mahyon Talib.

On both the charges, Azman and Mohamad Adka, who was charged in their capacity as director and commandant, respectively, at the academy, were alleged to have committed CBT by approving payment of RM500,000 and RM420,000, belonging to the Academy Welfare Fund for investment through an unregistered and invalid finance institution.

The offences were allegedly committed at the academy at UPNM, Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here, between Aug 3 and Sept 23, 2016.

The charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty.

They also faced an alternative charge under Section 403 of the Penal Code with dishonest misappropriation of the money at the same place and time.

The charge provides an imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to fine, if found guilty.

The court allowed both of them bail of RM80,000 in one surety each and to report themselves at the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the first day of every month pending disposal of the case.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Adka was allowed to pay the balance of the bail on or before Dec 7 after his lawyer, Nur Asyikin Zakaria, told the court that her client could only managed to raise RM15,000 for the bail today.

Azman, represented by lawyer Mohd Amir Aizat Abdul Rani, requested for a low bail, saying that he had no other source of income, except his salary as director of the academy.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shafini Mustafha prosecuted. — Bernama