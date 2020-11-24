Violation of CMCO: Three Indonesians fined RM700 each in default 5 days’ jail

KUCHING: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday ordered three Indonesian nationals to each pay a RM700 compound, in default five days in jail, for having violated the three-people-per-vehicle rule under the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Martino Karnain, Pirmanto Samsidar and Rinaldi pleaded guilty before Magistrate Zaiton Anuar to the charges framed under Regulation 11 (1) of Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) (No 8) Regulations 2020.

According to facts of the case, the three foreigners were apprehended at a police roadblock at around 8am on Nov 13.

Prior to that, they were seen travelling on board a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) with a local man from the Emart Jalan Matang roundabout to Metrocity Matang.

When inspected, none of them could produce any valid reason or any permit from police, allowing them to travel with more than three people on board a vehicle.

A check with Immigration Department revealed that all the Indonesians had valid passports.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while the Indonesians were not represented by any counsel.