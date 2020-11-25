20 projects for upgrading of dilapidated schools, involving RM98.1 mln in Kota Belud

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): A total of 20 projects for upgrading and rebuilding of dilapidated schools in Kota Belud, Sabah , have been approved, involving an allocation of RM98.1 million, said Deputy Education Minister I Muslimin Yahaya.

He said the scope of the projects included construction of classrooms, administrative blocks, hostels, teachers’ quarters, dining halls, resource centres, science rooms and toilets.

So far, he said, nine projects have been completed, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kiau I; SK Timbang; SK Kepasang; SK Lasau Tintapon; SK Taburan; SK Rampayan Ulu; SK Taun Gusi; SK Suang Punggor; and SK Tempasuk 1; while construction work is in progress for five projects, namely at SK Tempasuk II; SK Wing; SK Pituru; SK Gensurai; and SK Tarintidon.

“The upgrading and rebuilding project for SK Sarang; SK Ulu Kukut; SK Podos; SK Ambong; and SK Nahaba is in the process of procurement, with the tender evaluation process and the Letter of Acceptance (SST) to be issued at the end of next month.

“For the SK Dudar project, which is recently approved under the Development Programme for Rebuilding of Dilapidated Schools in Sabah for 2020, it is still in the process of designing and preparing the tender documents,” he told the Dewan Rakyat during the question and answer session today.

He was responding to a question by Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Warisan-Kota Belud) wanted to know the list of dilapidated schools in Kota Belud and what had been done by the federal government so far.

Muslimin said as of last Oct 1, the Education Ministry has identified 22 schools in Kota Belud with dilapidated buildings and that the ministry had submitted an application to build replacement buildings for five o0f the schools under the 2021 ‘Rolling Plan 1’ of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

However, approval for the project would depend on the government’s financial position, he added. – Bernama