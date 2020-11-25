Bersatu deputy youth chief calls for Sabah, Sarawak MPs to support 2021 Budget

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 25): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy youth chief Caesar Mandela Malakun has appealed to all Sabah and Sarawak MPs regardless of their political affiliation to support the 2021 Budget.

He said it was imperative that they put their political affiliation aside and cooperate in the interest of the people especially when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Budget is up for approval on Nov 26 in the Parliament.

Mandela lauded the federal government’s 2021 Budget, saying that the allocation of RM9.6 billion for Sabah and Sarawak would further boost the East Malaysian states’ economy and wellbeing in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sabah and Sarawak will receive a budget allocation of RM5.1 billion and RM4.5 billion respectively for infrastructure construction projects, upgrading of utility infrastructure as well as for health and education.

“Such an incentive from the federal government will definitely help the Bornean states recover from the current economic slump caused by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Malakun, adding that the third wave of Covid-19 would surely pose a challenge to the states’ economy and the wellbeing of the people.

He added that the allocation will enable the creation of jobs which would employ many people who have since been affected by the pandemic thus, spurring the local economy.

“The increase in subsidy, aid and incentive for the two states from RM150 million to RM200 million will also be of huge benefit to Sabahans and Sarawakians,” said Malakun.

He also welcomed the increased assistance for farmers, breeders and fishermen which will also be enjoyed by those in Sabah and Sarawak.

“We have plenty of farmers, breeders and fishermen. The aid would benefit them,” he said, adding that he also applauded the RM960 million in padi growing subsidy.

Malakun said native customary rights (NCR) is among the key issues that are close to the hearts of Sabahans and Sarawakians.

“As such, the allocation of RM41 million for the NCR land issues would be very much welcomed by the native communities,” he said.

On the special allocation of RM120 million from the educational budget for Sabah and Sarawak, Malakun said that the construction of tube wells for rural schools will improve the daily life of students and teachers in the school.

“Sometimes, even in schools there is no water and that is very disrupting and isn’t conducive to a proper learning environment.

“This allocation would ensure that teachers and students will be comfortable in the teaching and learning environment,” he added.

Malakun also welcomed the federal government’s initiative to see through the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway which would bridge urban and rural areas and would bring about development to the rural areas.

He added that the continuation of the expansion of Sepanggar Container Port would also boost Sabah’s economy in the long run as it would be better prepared to be a trans-shipment hub.

With a theme of “Stand United, We Shall Prevail”, the 2021 Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, is the largest budget ever tabled in Malaysia’s history valued at RM322.5 billion.